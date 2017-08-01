See the light with Iotty's smart switches

A light switch’s job used to be simple: on or off using a finger-based interface. If it did really well at that it might get promoted to a dimmer. These days, if it can’t change colour, put the kettle on and tell you everything’s going to be OK, it’s just not worth pressing. Iotty’s backlit, touch-sensitive switches (from US$55) are easy to install yourself and come with Wi-Fi built in, so you control them all from your phone, setting up timers, proximity activation and more through the app. They’ll also work with Homekit, IFTTT, Nest thermostats and your Amazon Echo - or you can just use your finger.