Nest’s Cam IQ Outdoor can spot nefarious faces from afar

The Nest Cam IQ is a nifty bit of face-recognising smart home kit, but only works indoors. So guess the new Nest Cam IQ Outdoor can do? Yes, this HD device with 4K digital sensor, IP66 weatherproofing and a wide 130° view has been built to detect burglars from afar. Wanna make sure that unwashed heathen isn’t just Stephen from next door? You’ll need to subscribe to the Nest Aware a subscription service for intelligent face recognition and video storage. If the Cam IQ Outdoor does detect a person talking or dog barking near your premises it’ll send an alert to your phone and so you can quickly shoo them away. The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is out later this year, but we don’t know how much it’ll cost yet.