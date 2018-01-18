Meizu’s M6s has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and minimal bezels

A combination of factors will determine which pocket slab emerges victorious from The Great Battle of Smartphone 2018. But if there’s one thing we can be pretty sure of, it’s that the major players will want nothing to get in the way of their increasingly bezel-free screens. For last year’s iPhone X, this meant getting rid of the physical Touch ID button. Meizu’s new M6s is rocking an 18:9, 5.7in display, but manages to retain a fingerprint sensor by sticking it on the side. Clever. Spec-wise, you’ve got a 1440 x 720 HD+ screen, a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP camera on the front, with the phone running on Samsung’s Exynos 7872 processor and 3GB of RAM. The virtual “Halo” home button lets you perform various hard/soft presses and gestures for quick navigation. No word yet on plans for a European launch, but we’re a hopeful bunch.