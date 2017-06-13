Logitech’s Circle 2 can be mounted all around the house
It'll even go on the porch
Riddling your humble abode with smart cameras isn’t always the most comfortable experience. Thankfully, you can get acquainted with the Circle 2 while it sits outside: this latest, smaller version of Logitech’s smart home snapper plays nice with a host of mounts - including ones for your plugs and windows, and a weatherproof extension. Fire up the updated app, connect to your wired (£169.99) or wire-free (£199.99) Circle and you’ll soon have stellar shots of the neighbours ogling your new door lens. HomeKit support is incoming, while Alexa compatibility means voice-activated 1080p recordings. Each comes bundled with rolling 24-hour secure cloud backup, too, for hours of night vision to keep you busy.
Smart home