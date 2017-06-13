Logitech’s Circle 2 can be mounted all around the house

Riddling your humble abode with smart cameras isn’t always the most comfortable experience. Thankfully, you can get acquainted with the Circle 2 while it sits outside: this latest, smaller version of Logitech’s smart home snapper plays nice with a host of mounts - including ones for your plugs and windows, and a weatherproof extension. Fire up the updated app, connect to your wired (£169.99) or wire-free (£199.99) Circle and you’ll soon have stellar shots of the neighbours ogling your new door lens. HomeKit support is incoming, while Alexa compatibility means voice-activated 1080p recordings. Each comes bundled with rolling 24-hour secure cloud backup, too, for hours of night vision to keep you busy.