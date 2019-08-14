LIFX unveils new PolyChrome lighting range that unlocks the power of multi-colour

LIFX is aiming to revitalise the world of smart lighting with the its new Candle Color bulbs (£45) and Z TV Strip (£65), both of which have been infused with industry leading PolyChrome Technology. That PolyChrome tech allows the Wi-Fi enabled Candle Colour to use multi-coloured LEDs and individual lighting zones to simultaneously emit a wide range of different colours, letting it mimic the effects of a real candle, or cast colours at different angles to create a range of breathtaking lighting combinations. The Z TV Strip uses the technology to the same effect, and allows users to add halo and bias lighting to their bog-standard gogglebox. Just slap the strip light behind your TV and marvel as multi-zone lighting elevates your favourite movies, games, and TV shows using the power of photons.