The legendary Razer Toaster has finally been given the green-light

After years of false-dawns and brutal teasing, Razer will finally give fans the gadget they crave more than life itself. That's right folks, break out your favourite loaf and grab the butter, because the Razer Toaster is coming in hotter than a burnt pop-tart. The fabled machine has been sought after by fans since 2013, when one particularly intrepid toastaholic set up a Facebook page simply called 'Give us the Razer Toaster.' Six years, 44,000 likes, and 12 Razer Toaster tattoos later, and Razer CEO and co-founder Min-Liang Tan has finally heard their pleas. Impressed by the group's unwavering commitment to the cause, the chief exec has promised to put his best engineers and designers on the task of creating a toaster unlike any other. Although this could be another cruel joke - don't talk to us about April 1, 2016 - we're confident this time will be different. This time, toast will prevail.