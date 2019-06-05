Ikea wants to transform small space living with new robotic furniture

Ikea is launching a range of robotic furniture in a bid to transform small space living. Designed specifically for teeny city centre flats (though presumably it can be used in any miniature abode), the Rognan series "turns small spaces into smart spaces" through the use of a gliding storage unit that contains a slide-out bed and built-in sofa. The automated cabinet can be transformed and moved with the press of a button, allowing uses to expand their living room by pushing back the entire unit, or unfurl and pack away their bed in an instant to open up other areas. There's no word on how much the Rognan will cost, but we do know it'll be launching 2020.