Grow all the fruit and veg you can eat with the intelligent OGarden Smart

Veggies are making a comeback, with more and more people taking up vegetarianism and veganism than ever before. So, why not grow your own? Well, most of us don't have the room or the resources, but the OGarden Smart ($1,100) wants to change that. The intelligent indoor garden has just been funded over on Kickstarter, and can be used to grow up to 90 fruits and veggies without any fuss. The automated garden - which looks like a washing machine stuffed with lettuce - uses low energy consumption LEDs to simulate optimal sunlight all year round, and will automatically water your plans as required. In theory, that means you'll be able to grow all of the fresh home grown produce you need from the comfort of your own home. Count us in!