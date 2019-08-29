Groov-e’s Athena makes sure you wake up fully charged

Athena was the ancient Greek goddess of wisdom, but if she’d been around today Groov-e seems to think she’d be in charge of alarm clocks. That’s no bad thing, because she’s decided to name this one after herself and fit it with a wireless charging panel on top. At £35 it’s also a bit of a bargain, and while 5W won’t charge anything very quickly, you’ll be asleep when it’s pumping your phone full of fresh juice anyway, so it’ll be re-upped and ready to go when you wake up in the morning. With touch controls on the side for adjusting both the brightness of the LCD screen and the night light that shines underneath, bedside companions don’t get much better than this.