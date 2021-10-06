Google’s new wired Nest Cam keeps an eye on your crib for 90 quid
Cutting cords might be cool, but wired is the way to go for affordability. So it is with the second-gen indoor Nest Cam: while it lacks the cable-free flexibility of its battery-powered cousin, it’s also half the price at £90. Yet its surveillance skills are far from second-rate. Boosted machine learning and enhanced HDR video quality versus the original should mean it keeps a keener eye on your crib. Suitably positioned inside, it’ll capture 1080p video across a 135-degree field of view, recording up to three hours of event history on a rolling basis (and alerting you in real time if it detects a ne’er-do-well heading for the biscuit tin). You can customise Activity Zones without a subscription, plus local storage ensures your quarters are still secure even if a cookie thief unplugs the Wi-Fi.