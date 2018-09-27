EcoGarden is a smart symbiotic greenhouse and fish tank combo that brings nature to your home

You might like fish tanks, but not cleaning out muck. And growing fresh herbs and veg seems fun, but too much effort. What you need is EcoGarden (£228). Utilising a centuries-old growing method, this mash-up of greenhouse and fish tank is a self-sustaining ecosystem that marries aquaculture and hydroponics. Fish waste provides organic food for your plants, and the ecosystem naturally filters the water, which is recirculated back to the fish. Because it’s 2018, there’s also an app: EcoGarden’s sensors fling across data in real-time, so you can check your garden’s status and feed your fish, wherever you happen to be. So you don’t need a green thumb, a toolbox, nor even any soil. Perhaps more importantly, your neighbours won’t hide behind a bin when they know you’re about to ask if they’ll feed your fish and water your herb garden while you’re on holiday.