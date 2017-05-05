Build your own Google Home with the Raspberry Pi AIY kit

Alexa, meet the Google Cardboard of voice assistants. The big ‘G’ has teamed up with Raspberry Pi to help tinkerers build their own screenless, disembodied version of the internet, with the AIY Projects kit. AIY? That stands for ‘Artificial Intelligence Yourself’, which isn’t a cue for a self-lobotomy, but rather the name of the kit that comes with physical copies of issue 57 of MagPi. This includes a Google Voice accessory board, stereo mic board, some wires and that massive arcade button, all of which need to be added to a Raspberry Pi 3 (not included). Yep, you’ll need to press that button to ask your budget Home questions, but this is still a voice assistant for about £40. Hurry, though – MagPi (available from the likes of Tescos and Sainsbury’s) tends to sell out faster than you can say ‘Hey Google, build yourself a cardboard cousin”.