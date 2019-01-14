The Bocco Emo is an emotional bot that'll help you stay in touch with your family

Despite what the name suggests, the Bocco Emo isn't a robot based on a moody teen from the noughties. No, the adorable droid is an empathetic companion that can read out and respond to text messages and voice commands with a variety of emotional responses. The cute bot will move its head and say hello when its user is nearby, and can also light up its eyes, shake its antenna, and make noises in response to specific emotional words in the text messages you send and receive. While it also sports a variety of smart home functionalities, its main goal in life is to keep you connected with your loved ones 24/7, and in the most charming way imaginable.