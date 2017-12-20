Blink’s Video Doorbell might be the cheapest we’ve seen so far

We might be wrong, but it feels like 2018 could be the year of the video doorbell. Once you’ve used your phone to cunningly avoid a mustachioed door-to-door insurance salesman, there’s just no going back to dumb bells. Price remains an issue for a lot of consumers, though, which is why the Blink Video Doorbell could give the market a bit of a shake-up. Existing Blink customers can pick up the device for $99 (around £74), while the starter kit will set you back $129.99 (around £97). Either way, that’s a smart doorbell with two-way audio, motion detection, night vision and a live view HD stream for less than £100. It’s also water-resistant, which is pretty important considering the near permanent raincloud that hovers over this here island. There’s no word on a UK release date yet, though. Hopefully we'll get an update at CES.