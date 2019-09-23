Arlo’s Pro 3 shoots 2K video and can see colour in the dark

In the good old days, all burglars used to wear black-and-white striped tops, so it didn’t matter if your security camera recorded in colour or not. It seems that the modern thief is wise to that limitation, though, and has started wearing brightly coloured garms knowing that the cops are only looking for monochrome crooks. In response, Arlo’s new Pro 3 not only has a wider 160º field of view and records in 2K HDR, it also has a built-in spotlight so its night-time footage will show you exactly what colour stripes are on that dastardly intruder’s jumper. There’s also a siren and two-way audio onboard, so you can scare the bejesus out of them and then tell them exactly what you think of them as they hotfoot it back down the path. Totally wire-free and weatherproof, the Pro 3 system, which includes two cameras and the necessary SmartHub, starts at £550 and will be available for pre-order from 1 October.