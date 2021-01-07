Arlo's Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell will keep tabs on your precious parcels

A problem with video doorbells is they don’t always offer a head-to-toe picture of the person on the doorstep, so you can’t tell what shoes they’ve got on. Okay, so it’s not major, but nevertheless Arlo has solved this with its Essential Wire-Free Doorbell (£179) by offering a 180-degree field of view that extends down to the floor. This also comes in handy for checking packages couriers have delicately lobbed at your front door. The nifty ding dong is Wi-Fi connected with no base station to worry about, and includes Full HD colour HDR night vision, will call your mobile when someone is in view thanks to motion detection, has two-way audio for conversing with visitors, and even packs a siren for encouraging potential ruffians (or the in-laws) to get off your land. Available to pre-order now, it’s out February 2.