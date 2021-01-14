The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is a camera phone colossus with mighty amounts of power

We’re not even half way through January yet and contenders for phone of the year are already stacking up – first the Xiaomi Mi 11 and now the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (from £1149). As expected its a camera colossus, with a completely new 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide that doubles as a macro lens, and dual 10MP telephoto lenses with optical zoom (one 10x, one 3x). And even if you can’t get outside, the 100x Space Zoom will help you get a closer look at things that are really far away... although not, sadly, the end of lockdown 3. A variable refresh rate 120Hz 6.8in WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display is joined by an Exynos 2100 chip claimed to be 15% faster and boost graphics performance by 33%. Chuck in Wi-Fi 6E support for super fast downloads, a new Note-style S Pen stylus, up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 8K video recording capabilities, a Wireless DeX mode for desktop computing smarts, a monstrous 5000mAh battery, and ultra-wideband for things like digital car keys, and you’re looking at a phone that very much lives up to its Ultra moniker.