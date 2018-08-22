The Logitech MX Vertical is an upstanding mouse in more ways than one

Ergonomic mice (mouses?) are known for looking a little unusual, but the Logitech MX Vertical looks like a compact camera in a dock. Its 57-degree angle is apparently optimum for reducing strain on your forearm and wrist during hours of work and play – it takes a natural handshake position, which is supposed to reduce muscular activities by 10 per cent compared to a standard mouse. It also means you can say “Pleased to meet you” every morning as you start using it. Its 4,000 dpi high-precision sensor means four times less hand movement, reducing fatigue. Pre-orders are live now, it costs £92.99 and will ship next month. If you value your motor skills, you know what to do.