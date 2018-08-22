News
The Logitech MX Vertical is an upstanding mouse in more ways than one
It’s designed to reduce the strain on your forearm and wrist
Ergonomic mice (mouses?) are known for looking a little unusual, but the Logitech MX Vertical looks like a compact camera in a dock. Its 57-degree angle is apparently optimum for reducing strain on your forearm and wrist during hours of work and play – it takes a natural handshake position, which is supposed to reduce muscular activities by 10 per cent compared to a standard mouse. It also means you can say “Pleased to meet you” every morning as you start using it. Its 4,000 dpi high-precision sensor means four times less hand movement, reducing fatigue. Pre-orders are live now, it costs £92.99 and will ship next month. If you value your motor skills, you know what to do.
