LG’s W7 hybrid smartwatch is the best of both worlds

If the Terminator wore a smartwatch it’d be LG’s W7 (£TBA). Why? Because it’s just like him. OK, so it’s not quite living tissue over a metal endoskeleton (that would just be weird), but the W7 is a hybrid smartwatch, meaning it combines a traditional Swiss-made mechanical quartz movement with Google’s Wear OS. Underneath the hands is a 1.2in LCD screen, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4GB of storage, plus a 240mAh battery that LG says will keep it going for two days, with an extra three to four on top of that in basic tick-tocking mode. With the smart features turned off entirely it’ll do three months without charging, but what’s the point of buying a smartwatch if you’re not going to test its brain cells?