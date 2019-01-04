This Lego Movie 2 set brings the apocalypse to the table

Bricksburg has gone a bit apocalyptic. The Lego city we all know and love from the first LEGO Movie has been invaded by dastardly Duplo invaders from outer space who have turned the city in Apocalypseburg! Oh, the calamity! But all is not lost. You can get your hands on an impressive Lego set plucked straight from the upcoming sequel, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part hitting cinemas February 8. Made out of 3000 Lego pieces, with 12 minifigures including the likes of Emmet, Lucy, Batman, Harley Quinn and everyone’s favourite TV star, ‘Where are my pants’ guy, the Welcome to the Apocalypseburg! set will be available to order from January 16 for $300. At a whopping 49cm wide and 33cm deep, the set features one of the largest Statue of Liberty models ever created in brick form.