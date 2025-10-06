Is Swatch’s new MoonSwatch pointing at what’s coming next?

Swatch’s latest MoonSwatch, the Mission to Earthphase – Moonshine Gold (Hunter’s Moon), looks like another whimsical nod to celestial events (we still think it’s one of the best watches around if you’re on a budget).

But beneath its cosmic charm, I think this release might be pointing to something bigger, quite literally.

The third watch in the brand’s Earthphase series celebrates the October Hunter’s Moon with an unusual twist: its moon phase indicator features a tiny golden hand pointing directly at the wearer.

The rest of the design is classic MoonSwatch territory – a navy Bioceramic case, a matching premium strap, and a white opaline dial that glows with Grade A Super-LumiNova. There’s even a hidden UV detail showing Snoopy and Woodstock marvelling at Earth from the lunar surface, complete with a secret message that only appears under ultraviolet light.

It’s beautifully quirky, as you’d expect from the Omega x Swatch collaboration. But what’s with the pointing hand!? Is it saying the wearer is a hunter, for hunting down a rare MoonSwatch?

Previous models had clearer references – popcorn for the Corn/Harvest Moon, a fishing net for the Sturgeon Moon. This one feels more cryptic, almost like a clue…

When Swatch began teasing this release on Instagram, with the word ‘YOU’ floating in space, I instantly assumed it was linked to the rumoured AI personalisation service the brand’s been working on.

At first, I was disappointed that the theory was debunked. But the more I thought about it, it dawned on me – maybe the hand isn’t just pointing at you, but towards the future of Swatch itself.

Rumours earlier in the year are that Swatch is preparing to launch an AI-driven customisation platform called AI-DADA. Described as a “world first” in personalisation, it will let users co-create unique designs with an “artistic intelligence” trained on over 40 years of Swatch design history. Think of it as Swatch X You, but supercharged – and possibly extended to the MoonSwatch line.

If so, that would be a major shift in how Swatch treats its most popular collection. Instead of chasing every full moon with a new limited edition, the brand could hand over creative control to fans, letting them dream up their own cosmic combinations.

So maybe the pointing hand isn’t random after all. Maybe it’s Swatch’s way of saying: You’re next. Only time will tell…

