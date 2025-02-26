If I was ever going to get a 2-in-1 laptop, it would be this one

Look, I’m a Mac guy and that’s probably never going to change. Apple makes some of the best laptops you can get. But if I was ever going to get a 2-in-1 machine, it would be this one – Framework’s Laptop 12. The repairable machine comes with a touchscreen, 180-degree hinge, decent specs, and all apparently for less than $700.

This 12-inch 2-in-1 convertible laptop is Framework’s first touchscreen device. With a 1920×1200 display, 400-nit brightness, and stylus support, it’s built for note-taking, sketching, and everything in between. Framework has wrapped the metal chassis in a TPU-coated plastic shell to absorb shocks. It’s ideal for kids and on-the-go users who need something durable.

Under the hood, the Laptop 12 offers a choice between 13th-gen Intel Core i3 and i5 processors, up to 48GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of NVMe storage. It’s also packing a 50Wh battery and Wi-Fi 6E, plus the signature modular Expansion Card system for swapping out ports and storage. This time, there’s a new trick – Framework has added a locking mechanism to keep the expansion modules securely in place.

Laptop 12 will come in five pastel colours, including a particularly eye-catching mint-and-pink combo. It’ll be available later this year, though we don’t yet know the price. The company said it will be “lower cost” than the Laptop 13, but won’t dip into the rock-bottom Chromebook price range. Pre-orders open in April, with shipping expected in mid-2025.

Framework also announced the 7th-generation Laptop 13. It’s now available with AMD Ryzen AI 300 chips, including a 12-core Ryzen 9 option. The latest model brings a 2.8K 120Hz display option, slimmer bezels, improved cooling, and Wi-Fi 7. As always, it remains upgradable, with users able to slot in a new mainboard down the line. The DIY kit starts at $899/£799, while the prebuilt version goes for $1099/£949, with shipping in April.

Another surprise at the event was the Framework Desktop. This modular PC houses an AMD Ryzen AI Max processor, Radeon 8060S GPU, and up to 128GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The GPU performance is said to be on par with an RTX 4060, making it a capable machine for AI tasks and mid-range gaming. It has two USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, two DisplayPorts, and a 5Gb Ethernet port, along with a PCIe slot and room for two M.2 SSDs.

You can also customise the front panel with up to 21 interchangeable tiles (including 3D-printed or LEGO-compatible ones) and opt for a transparent side panel. The Desktop starts at $1099/£899 for the 8-core model with 32GB RAM, while the 16-core version with 128GB RAM will set you back $1999/£1649. Pre-orders are open now, with shipments after summer.