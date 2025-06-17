I think this is the best yoga mat that’s ever existed – here’s why

If you’d told me that I’d be praising a yoga mat, I’d have probably laughed. But here we are, and this new YogiFi Gen 3 smart yoga mat is a genuinely clever bit of workout kit for your home. And it’s almost certainly the best yoga mat that’s ever existed.

This mat doesn’t just sit there like a passive rectangle waiting for your downward dog. It’s packed with high-precision sensors that track posture and offer real-time feedback on your form, balance, and alignment. Which, let’s face it, is a godsend if your idea of yoga also involves lots of flailing.

YogiFi’s sensors are embedded beneath the surface, yet the whole thing still weighs about the same as a regular mat. The Bluetooth magic kicks in when you sync the mat to the YogiFi app on your phone or tablet. There’s an AI coach built in that analyses your moves in real time, offering form corrections and motivational nudges like a very calm, very bendy personal trainer. The library of yoga flows and meditative routines is built to grow with you as you progress.

There’s also a Freestyle tracking mode, which lets you flow through a custom session while the mat coaches your balance and flexibility. You can even export your stats to a real-life coach, in case you fancy some feedback from an expert. The Gen 3 software also includes dynamic feedback cues, personalised progress tracking, and an interface that anyone can understand. My only complaint? The fact that you will need to have it plugged in while you use it.

Injured yourself? This mat can help with that too! There are therapy-focused programmes baked into the Elite plan, co-developed with certified professionals. Whether you’re working on mobility, dealing with diabetes, or trying to uncrumple your spine after too many hours at a desk, there’s a session for you. And for instructors, there’s the handy ability to monitor students remotely.

The YogiFi Gen 3 smart yoga mat is available to order from YogiFi. It comes in plenty of colours and will set you back $199/£149, which includes a complimentary three-month subscription to the Elite plan.