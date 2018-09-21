The Heated Razor by GilletteLabs mimics a hot towel on the face

What with pretty much every man in the western world now sporting a beard, what’s a shaving company to do? If you’re Gillette, you make a razor that heats up to recreate the feeling of having a hot towel applied to your chin, for that luxurious barbershop experience in the comfort of your own bathroom. The Heated Razor ($124, £94) has a warming bar that heats up in less than a second and stays warm for the entire shave. You can adjust the temperature, and it’s waterproof too, so will work in the shower. It’s the brainchild of GilletteLabs, which is Gillette’s innovation arm, and is available to pre-order on Indiegogo to ship in February next year. Worth considering should beards ever fall out of favour.