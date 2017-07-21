Supercar-inspired Bell & Ross BR 03-94 gets a hi-viz makeover

Back in 2016, Bruno Belamich, the man who puts the Bell in Bell & Ross, designed his own concept car called the AeroGT. And why not? He probably had an hour or so spare on a quiet Friday afternoon. Because high-end supercars and expensive watches go together like James Bond and casual sexism, Bruno also knocked up a timekeeper to go with it - and another quiet day at Bell & Ross HQ has seen him add orange versions of both to the repertoire. Limited to just 500 pieces, the BR 03-94’s skeleton face allows you to peer into its inner workings, and while it might cost £6900, that’s a darn sight cheaper than the car. Mainly because it’s not for sale.