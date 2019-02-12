Sub is the world's tiniest titanium torch

There's a light that never goes out, and its name is Sub (£23). Pitched as the world's smallest flashlight, the Sub measures in at just 25mm, but still manages to pack a 30 lumen LED light, making it unrivalled in its category in terms of size-to-power. It's also rather durable, and is built using high-grade titanium and super-tough space grade aluminium that comes in shades of silver, back, and gold. To switch the minuscule torch on, you simply rotate the body a half turn, before twisting it the other way to put it out. It's currently looking for funding over on Kickstarter, and if you're a flashlight aficionado looking for the next light in your life, you might want to check it out.