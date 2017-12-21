Satechi’s USB Clamp Hub Pro looks like a no-brainer for new iMac Pro owners

You won’t find us slagging off the elegant minimalism of Apple-made computers, but such an approach can be at the expense of quick-to-access ports. Designed with the new iMac and iMac Pro in mind, Satechi’s mountable USB hub gives you more connectivity without wrecking your machine’s visual appeal. Once attached to the iMac’s Thunderbolt 3 port, you'll have a USB-C (data only) port, three USB 3.0 ports, and both SD and Micro SD card readers, all right in front of you. Available in either space grey or silver, the Clamp Hub Pro can be pre-ordered now for $50.