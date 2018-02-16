N-Tech made a wireless 4K projector that you can easily stick in your backpack

Why spend money on a 4K telly when you can invest in a 4K projector and watch Netflix on your ceiling? Well, price is one hell of a reason. 4K projectors are usually bulky and pretty flippin’ expensive. Not the case with N-Tech’s offering, which is compact enough to fit in most bags and (we’re slightly suspicious too) somehow only costs $499. The projector pumps out images with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution at 60fps, and its omnidirectional stand means you easily adjust it. Brightness is 1,500 lumens, while four speakers on the base provide 360 sound. It runs on Android 7.1, so you can either load up with apps, or stream from your phone over Bluetooth or WiFi. If even half of these features work as well as advertised, you could be looking at your next bargain buy.