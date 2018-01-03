Mophie’s Powerstation AC will refuel your overworked MacBook on the go

Portable power packs have for a long time been the ideal companion to your smartphone, but what if you need to juice up something a bit larger? Well - and you’ve no doubt already guessed where we’re going with this - you could do a lot worse than picking up Mophie’s new Powerstation AC. With a gargantuan 22,000mAh battery and 100W AC output, it can deliver your MacBook an extra 15 hours of life - a potential lifesaver on those socketless cross-country train journeys. There are regular USB-C and USB-A ports, the former supporting 30W US-PD charging tech, which you’ll need for fast charging your iPhone X. The inevitable downside is price; the Powerstation AC will set you back $200 (£148). That might sound like a lot, but if you go through batteries like Mario does mushrooms, it might just be worth the hit.