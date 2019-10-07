Le Creuset has launched a new cookware range inspired by a galaxy far far away

Star Wars is full of cinematic icons, from brave heroes like Han Solo and Obi-Wan Kenobi to timeless villains such as Boba Fett and Darth Vader Round Dutch Oven. Nope, we're not making that last one up, because thanks to a new collaboration between Star Wars and Le Creuset, a bunch of classic characters from a galaxy far, far away have been turned into gorgeous (or garish, depending on your disposition) set of kitchenware. There are fan-favourites like Han Solo Carbonite Signature Roaster, R2-D2 Mini Cocotte, and Millennium Falcon Trivet, and even more left-field selections such as the weirdly adorable Porg Pie Bird. So, if you're the sort who adores cooking more than Luke Skywalker loves bullseying womp rats in his T-16 back home, head on over to Le Cruset and grab yourself a piece of cookware that should finally bring balance to the forks.