Furrion Rova boldly goes where no cooler has gone before
This little box will give you the chills
It might look like some sort of emergency escape pod but the only thing Furrion’s Rova is going to save you from is feeling a bit parched. This space-age, battery powered cooler can keep its contents chilled for up to 10 days - perfect if you’re going on a bit of a roving mission of your own. It can get seriously cold inside, with a low of -22°C, so don’t forget about those cans or you’ll end up with ice sculptures in no time. The onboard power also provides juice for the built-in trio of USB ports and a Qi wireless charging panel, so your phone can get refreshed if starts gasping as well. Add in the retractable handle that can double as a table and you’ve got the perfect camping accessory. Especially if you’re pitching your tent on Venus.
