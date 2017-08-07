Fake your own moon landing with AstroReality’s Lunar models

The moon landings were faked! Jet fuel can’t melt steel beams! Dr Fox isn’t a qualified GP! If you’re a sucker for a good conspiracy theory, AstroReality’s 3D-printed Lunar models (from US$49) will be right up your street. Available in three different sizes, all made to 0.006mm-per-pixel precision, you can use one to show how easy it is to fake a highly complex astronomical mission, or just fire up the AR app that goes with it and learn a thing or two about the surface of the moon instead. You can see its dead volcanoes, lava flows and even impact craters. You know, the fake ones.