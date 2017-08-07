Fake your own moon landing with AstroReality’s Lunar models
Accompanying augmented reality apps lets you snoop around the surface
The moon landings were faked! Jet fuel can’t melt steel beams! Dr Fox isn’t a qualified GP! If you’re a sucker for a good conspiracy theory, AstroReality’s 3D-printed Lunar models (from US$49) will be right up your street. Available in three different sizes, all made to 0.006mm-per-pixel precision, you can use one to show how easy it is to fake a highly complex astronomical mission, or just fire up the AR app that goes with it and learn a thing or two about the surface of the moon instead. You can see its dead volcanoes, lava flows and even impact craters. You know, the fake ones.
Gear