Dyson’s Corrale hair straightener has flexible plates to give your luscious locks the gentle treatment they deserve

Heat. Tension. Control. If you're ever unfortunate enough to find yourself walking a tightrope across a cactus-laden desert canyon, you’ll experience all three. Incidentally, they’re also the most important factors when it comes to straightening your hair - heat to break the hydrogen bonds, tension and compression to reshape them, and control to achieve the perfect style. We know this because Dyson’s super-clever engineers have spent countless hours studying hair from every conceivable angle to design the ultimate hair straightener. Resembling a svelte, colourful lightsaber, the Corrale is the world’s only straightener with flexible, precision-controlled heat plates, which evenly gather and compress hair. The end result is straighter, shinier hair, achieved at lower, less damaging temperatures. It’s a hybrid too, usable in both cord and cordless modes - perfect for taming your stubborn mane on the go.