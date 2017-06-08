This compact wallet stores the essentials, protects your readies

Chunky wallets used to be the sign of a person with a burgeoning bank account and a lavish lifestyle. Nowadays, though, wallets have gone the way of MacBook: slimline and clutter-free. So it is with this Compact Wallet (£54.99) from Nodus. Finely fabricated from vegetable-tanned Italian leather, it’ll store a bevvy of credit cards, alongside cash and even a spare key. The real smarts, though, come with the RFID protection. One side is safely sealed from unwanted payment waves, while the other will happily offer up your plastic for contactless transactions - which means easy spending, without the card clash nightmare.