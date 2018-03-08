BenQ’s entry-level TK800 projector has a dedicated mode for watching football

There’s still a small chunk of the football season left to play, but with the Premier League title all but wrapped up, World Cup fever is bound to set in earlier than usual. We’ve seen a host of budget-priced 4K HDR projectors emerge in the last few months, all of which are positioning themselves as the best way to watch England disappoint on a cinema-sized screen. BenQ reckons you should go for its new TK800, which has dedicated Football & Sports modes designed to make the beautiful game look that little bit better, and the grass even greener. A 4K UHD projector, it beams an image of 8.3 million pixels with an impressive 3,000 lumen high brightness. The TK800’s CinemaMaster Audio+ 2 sound system, meanwhile, has been upgraded to deliver a wider frequency range. Pick one up later this month for €1,299, which will likely convert to around £1,200 in the UK.