The Ample powerbank is a slimline phone-sized charger with nine built-in cable combinations

Smartphones, tablets and other gadgets are great for doing things on the go – until they run out of juice. Then you might reach for a bulky powerbank nestled in a tangle of cables and wonder why you bother using anything more technologically advanced than a biro. Ample (€49) reasons it doesn’t have to be this way. Despite having the dimensions of a typical smartphone, Ample packs in a 5000mAh battery, and also a clever integrated cable system. This means you can mix and match USB-A, USB-C, micro-USB and Apple Lightning, all in a charger that can quench a smartphone’s thirst while still in your pocket – or refuel two devices simultaneously in pass-through mode. That should be ample on-the-go power, whatever kit you own.