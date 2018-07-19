The Adonit Snap 2 has a selfie camera button for snap-happy creative types

Whether you’re a social media aficionado or an illustrator, this little gadget might just be the essential you never knew you needed. It’s a stylus that attaches magnetically to your iPhone, so you can easily draw, doodle and annotate on the move, but what makes the Adonit Snap 2 more interesting than the average stylus is its ability to act as a shutter remote for your phone’s camera. You can either take single shots, or use the triple burst mode. It’s super slender and lightweight, so it will slip smoothly into the pocket of your Levis, and comes in two pastel shades: the playfully named Peach Pop and Parakeet Blue, and a no-nonsense Space Grey. Grab one on Amazon for £34.99.