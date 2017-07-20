Add a shot of tech to your wake-up juice with a HuskeeCup

How do you take your coffee? Here at Stuff HQ we like it like we like our gadgets: packed with tech, as penguin-friendly as possible, and any colour as long as it’s black, which makes the HuskeeCup (from AU$45 for four) a shoo-in for a place in our morning routine. Not only is it made from recycled coffee husks, but those fins along the outside mean it stays hotter for longer, plus you won’t burn your hands the second you pick you up. Even the contours inside the cup mean the milk blends in better than it will in your knackered old novelty mug. The Huskee comes in three different sizes and you’ve still got five days to back it on Kickstarter before the campaign ends.