Your Amazon Fire TV now doubles up as a Sega Mega Drive

The festive season is tailor-made for tackling your unfinished video game pile of shame, but if that sounds a bit daunting, Sega and Amazon are making it easier than ever to revisit some old classics. For £11.99, Amazon Fire TV owners can now pick up Sega Classics, a collection of 25 of the Sega Mega Drive’s best known games. The lineup includes plenty of Sonic and Streets of Rage action, with Gunstar Heroes, Altered Beast and Golden Axe also on board. Flipping the Fire TV remote on its side turns it into a controller, but you’re probably better off pairing a Bluetooth pad if you’re taking things seriously. With the mysterious Mega Drive Mini now delayed until next year, this very reasonably-priced collection is as tempting as an extra advent calendar chocolate.