The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Limited Edition bundle comes with a GameCube pad

Without doubt the biggest story to come out of this week’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct was what appeared to be the tragic demise of Luigi, after he was scythed down by what looked like the Grim Reaper. Fortunately, despite having his soul sucked out of his body, Nintendo later confirmed that Mario’s nervous twin is actually fine, so we can focus instead on the Smash Bros. bundle it announced at the same event. In it, you get a copy of the game, and a brand new Nintendo-made GameCube controller, the preferred control option for a lot of serious Smash players. The package also includes an adapter for playing on Switch. No word yet on price, but the bundle will launch on December 7 alongside the game.