Samsung has made a slimline space-saving monitor just for gamers

Earlier this year Samsung unveiled the Space Monitor, a slimline display that could be stored flat against a wall thanks to a uniquely versatile arm stand. Now, the company has used that same technology to create the Space Gaming Monitor, a 32in QHD (2560 x 1440) screen designed, as the name suggests, specifically for gaming. The uber-manoeuvrable monitor boasts a rapid 144Hz refresh rate with AMD Radeon FreeSync to minimise image lag and motion blue, while synchronising the refresh rate of the display with players' graphics processors. In practice, that means smoother gameplay without screen tearing and stutters, which will be music to the ears of PC gamers around the world. All of that fancy tech is powered by easily concealable power and HDMI-Y cables to prevent tangles and ensure your play area remains clutter free, meaning more room for Doritos and Mountain Dew.