RepliCade is a fully playable Tempest arcade cabinet that fits in the palm of your hand

Tempest is a true gaming classic, with your little ship zipping around vector webs, while you blast evil aliens into space dust. But if you want an original arcade cabinet, you’ve always needed a massive pile of cash and a ton of space – until now. RepliCade ($90) has a cunning plan that is essentially this: transform an arcade cabinet into a handheld. Sort of. What you get is a fully playable, officially licensed Tempest at 1/6 scale. The tiny cabinet has a backlit marquee, side panel art, and overlay graphics. The original controls have been resized to fit the tiny machine and cater for your giant-sized (relatively speaking) mitts. And those vectors all get to glow on a vivid 3.5-inch display. Robotron: 2084 next, please!