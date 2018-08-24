Reigns: Game of Thrones has you try to win the Iron Throne as if you were using Tinder

The original Reigns game boiled down kingdom management to swiping left or right to make decisions. Despite the simple input, the game offered surprising depth, with you trying to improve your lot over multiple generations. Now, its Tinder-style mechanics are being mashed-up with modern-day telly classic Game of Thrones in the suitably named Reigns: Game of Thrones (£3.99, iOS; £2.99, Android; £2.99, Steam). This October, you can be Cersei, Jon Snow, or Daenerys Targaryen, and carefully navigate and balance complex relationships and hostile factions, all while trying to not get eaten by a dragon, or stabbed in the back. (Or the front, for that matter – that Westeros lot aren’t fussy!)