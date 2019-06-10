The redesigned Xbox Elite controller is more customisable than ever

If there’s one thing Microsoft is good at, it’s making games in which you shoot things. And as Halo Infinite and Gears of War 5 grab all the headlines at E3, team Xbox has announced an updated version of the pad hardcore gamers will be using to play them. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it?) lives up to its name, with adjustable-tension thumbsticks for added aim precision, wrap-around rubberised grips, and shorter hair trigger locks that allow you to fire faster. You can save up to three additional profiles that can be accessed at the press of a button, and the controller offers both wireless play and corded via USB-C. That’s also what you’ll use to charge the pad once you’ve battle royale’d your way through its 40 hour battery life. Pick one up for $180 from November 4.