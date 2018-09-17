Picade is a DIY desktop arcade cabinet for Raspberry Pi – and all your retrogaming dreams

Sure, you can emulate old games on a PC or a console, but where’s the love? Where’s the authenticity? But then if you do want to go fully old-school, you need a ton of money and probably a new house for a collection of classic cabinets. Picade (£150) is the solution. Designed for the Raspberry Pi 3, this arcade cabinet is desktop-sized, and suitably shows up in kit form. Arm yourself with a couple of screwdrivers and within a few hours you’ll have transformed a pile of components into a gorgeous games machine with six arcade buttons, an 8in 1024x768 IPS panel, and a 5W speaker. Add your Pi, power supply, and micro-SD card with RetroPie and you’ll be hurled back to gaming’s halcyon days – and an abrupt understanding of just how much more difficult videogames were in 1982.