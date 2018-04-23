Philips’ 436M6VBPAB is a big-screen gaming monitor with serious HDR credentials

4K visuals might be all the rage in the world of video games, but it's HDR that makes you stop to take a screenshot every five seconds - much to the annoyance of an inpatient Lara Croft. And it’s in the HDR department that Philips’ new 43in gaming monitor is looking to make its mark. That’s because the catchily-titled 436M6VBPAB is to our knowledge the first monitor of its kind to be DisplayHDR1000-certified, which means it can deliver an eye-melting peak brightness of 1,000 nits and superb contrast. Elsewhere on the spec sheet you’ve got a 3,840 x 2,160 4K UHD resolution with 60Hz refresh rate, low input delay, and support for Philips’ proprietary Ambiglow colour spillage. Lots of game-enhancing goodies, then. No word on pricing or availability yet, but don't expect this one to come cheap.