News
The Phantom Black Xbox One controller lets you see inside the pad
Back in fashion
The original Xbox wasn’t the prettiest of machines, but we were quite fond of the see-through crystal edition. Fast forward some 14 years and the Xbox One controller is going for the same look. The Phantom Black Special Edition features a translucent black design that fades to champagne gold on the lower half of the pad. The latter colour is also used for the d-pad, and the grips are textured to help you out when Cuphead is getting tense. Naturally, you’ve got Bluetooth support and 3.5mm jack for plugging in a headset. Pick one up for £59.99 from September 11.
Gaming