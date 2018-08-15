The Phantom Black Xbox One controller lets you see inside the pad

The original Xbox wasn’t the prettiest of machines, but we were quite fond of the see-through crystal edition. Fast forward some 14 years and the Xbox One controller is going for the same look. The Phantom Black Special Edition features a translucent black design that fades to champagne gold on the lower half of the pad. The latter colour is also used for the d-pad, and the grips are textured to help you out when Cuphead is getting tense. Naturally, you’ve got Bluetooth support and 3.5mm jack for plugging in a headset. Pick one up for £59.99 from September 11.