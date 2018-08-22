OriginXL is a deluxe full-scale hand-crafted arcade cabinet for playing all the retro classics

Sure, you can download a slew of retro-gaming emulators to your PC, but where’s the authenticity? Where’s the love? OriginXL (€3999) has both in spades. A delicate homage to 1972’s Pong cabinet – with mahogany housing, yellow façade, and an aluminium control panel – this hand-crafted creation also adds barrel distortion to its 19in LCD, to mimic old-school monitors. It’s not ancient tech inside, note. While you can customise OriginXL to run a JAMMA board, it by default houses a PC running MAME. Up to 10,000 games can be added, and played with a friend on the dual-control set-up until you’re both doubled over with hand cramp and joy. Don’t hang about if you want one of these yellow beauties, though – the OriginXL is a strictly limited edition of 50.