ONEXPLAYER is the lovechild of a PC and Switch that puts AAA games in your (sizeable) pocket

Previous attempts to marry AAA gaming and handhelds have wowed, but ONEXPLAYER (from £580) wants to take things to a whole new level. This beast of a handheld is powered by an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor (depending on your preferences/depth of wallet) and has a whopping 8.4in IPS 2560×1600 display. You get the full complement of controls, including analogue triggers around back, and dual cooling fans within ensure the console doesn’t ironically burst into flames whenever you’re playing Doom Eternal. It weighs as much as two Switch consoles glued together, but deftly deals with weedy arms by way of a kickstand. A separately available keyboard enables you to occasionally fire up Office and pretend you bought the thing for work. But ONEXPLAYER has one more trick to tempt your buying finger: Thunderbolt 4. This gives you eGPU support when you arrive home, want to continue your game, but hanker for a big(ger)-screen gaming experience.