IKEA is creating a range of 3D printed gaming accessories to improve accessibility

IKEA has teamed up with 3D printing specialist UNYQ to create a new range of products designed to improve the life of gamers and esports pros around the world. The new UPPKOPPLA series includes a wrist support, a mouse bungee that increases precision, and textured keycaps that provide more grip. Each item can be tailored and personalised to a user's specific physical needs through the use of 3D printing, allowing IKEA and UNYQ to create accessories that meet players individual requirements and taste. Still in the prototyping phase, the UPPKOPPLA range is scheduled to go on sale in 2020.